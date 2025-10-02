KAMBA man and his son arrested over Mpesa fraud, weeks after stealing Sh 236,000 from an Mpesa operator in Gikomba market (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 2, 2025 - The curtain has fallen on a notorious father-and-son con team that has been milking M-Pesa shops dry in Nairobi’s Gikomba market.

The duo, 49-year-old Peter Mwendwa Musyoka and his 23-year-old son, Dennis Musyoka, were arrested at their hideout in Komarock’s Nyama Villa Estate after Shauri Moyo detectives trailed digital footprints linking them to a Sh236,000 M-Pesa fraud carried out on September 2nd, 2025, at Gikomba market.

At their residence, detectives recovered used and unused SIM cards, ID cards, agent and paybill numbers from Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom, as well as laptops and smartphones believed to have been used in the scheme.

It has since been established that the father is the mastermind - introducing his son to the illicit trade and grooming him into conning unsuspecting M-Pesa operators.

Together, they form part of a broader syndicate targeting Nairobi’s mobile money dealers.

Both suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment, as detectives pursue other members of the syndicate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST