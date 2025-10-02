Family of ex-Nigerian military officer sues Aga Khan Hospital for detaining body over disputed KSh 8 Million bill







Thursday, October 2, 2025 - The family of retired Nigerian Air Force officer, Air Vice Marshal Terry O. Okorodudu (Ret.), has filed a legal petition against Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi, seeking the immediate release of his remains.

The hospital is accused of unlawfully detaining the body over an unpaid medical bill amounting to Ksh 8 million.

Bidemi Okorodudu, daughter of the deceased and legal representative of his estate, argues that holding the body as collateral violates Kenyan law and the dignity of the deceased, citing Article 28 of the Constitution.

The family is requesting urgent court orders to release the body unconditionally, prevent burial interference, and facilitate repatriation for a military interment in Nigeria.

Aga Khan Hospital has opposed the release, citing non-payment and accusing Bidemi of being uncooperative and hostile during her father's treatment.

The hospital claims the late officer required intensive care for multiple conditions and that Bidemi interfered with medical decisions.

It also alleges she reneged on a payment agreement and now demands a full waiver, Ksh 70 million in damages, and Ksh 2 million in funeral costs.

The hospital insists that releasing the body without financial security would harm its operations and violate its property rights.

It has asked the court to compel Bidemi to provide an enforceable undertaking before releasing the remains.

The Kenyan DAILY POST