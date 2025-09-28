Pastor ROBERT BURALE exposed for lying about being celibate as LADIES spill the beans - His Karen home branded a “slaughterhouse’’







Sunday, September 28, 2025 - Celebrated city pastor, motivational speaker and image consultant, Robert Burale, has been thrust into the eye of a scandal after explosive claims emerged that he has not been living up to his much-publicized vow of celibacy.

According to multiple women who claim to have had private encounters with him, Burale’s posh Karen residence has allegedly been serving as a “slaughterhouse,” where he secretly entertains different women away from the public eye.

One of the ladies sensationally revealed that she created a pseudo account and sent Burale a message, only for him to immediately start flirting with her.

She claimed that he would call her at 3 AM to whisper sweet nothings, before eventually inviting her to his Karen residence for private escapades.

The damning revelations have shocked many, as they directly contradict the polished image Burale has cultivated for years as a man of God and a role model who openly champions purity, discipline and celibacy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST