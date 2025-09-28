SHOCK as it emerges that former Deputy President RIGATHI GACHAGUA has another secret family - His second wife unmasked (PHOTOs)







Sunday, September 28, 2025 - Fresh revelations have sent shockwaves across social media after it emerged that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has allegedly maintained a secret second family away from the public eye.

According to sources, Gachagua’s supposed second wife, who has now been unmasked, has been living a quiet life far from the limelight.

Reports indicate that she and the former DP share children, raising serious questions about how he managed to keep the relationship under wraps throughout his years in public service.

The explosive revelation gained traction after a photo of Gachagua’s alleged second family was leaked online by outspoken blogger, Aoko Otieno, triggering heated debate among Kenyans.

Gachagua has always projected the image of a devoted husband, consistently praising his wife, Pastor Dorcas, in public and portraying himself as a man deeply rooted in family values.

The latest claims, however, paint a contrasting picture that could rattle his carefully cultivated public image.

As speculation continues to mount, Kenyans are eagerly waiting to see whether the former DP will address the allegations or maintain his silence as pressure builds.

The Kenyan DAILY POST