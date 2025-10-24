Naomba Mnisamehe! Woman who mocked RAILA JUNIOR’s appearance in distasteful TikTok challenge apologizes to the ODINGA family (VIDEO)







Friday, October 24, 2025 - A Kenyan woman who mocked Raila Junior’s appearance in a controversial TikTok challenge has issued a tearful apology, asking the Odinga family and Kenyans to forgive her.

In the video, the remorseful woman is seen crying as she admitted the challenge was insensitive and hurtful.

This comes after Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura condemned the act, calling it inhumane and unacceptable.

“It’s very wrong to mock someone based on their appearance due to an inherent condition,” he said.

“Creating a challenge to body shame is horrendous.”

“Such behaviour reflects poor character and upbringing. Let’s be human for once.”

Raila Junior has previously opened up about his condition, revealing that he lives with facial paralysis caused by a noncancerous brain tumor that developed in childhood.

“It’s not an accident,” he said in a past interview. “It’s a disease that affected my nervous system back in 1985.”

Watch the video.

A lady who mocked Raila Jnr with the mouth challenge is in premium tears. She asking the Odinga family and Kenyans at large to forgive her. She has apologized on behalf of her innocent kid too whom she dragged into her wiked ways. Anasema ameshindwa ata kukula au kutembea hapa… pic.twitter.com/rp17ajsz2b — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) October 24, 2025

