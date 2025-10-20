Club Madness!! Viral Video of drunk man and Slay Queen dancing in a Nairobi club sparks reactions - The guy couldn’t keep up (WATCH)







Monday, October 20, 2025 - A viral video of a visibly drunk middle-aged man attempting to dance with a slay queen in a Nairobi club has stirred mixed reactions online.

The man, struggling to keep up with her moves, appeared heavily intoxicated, while the slay queen looked visibly uncomfortable.

Social media users quickly weighed in, with some speculating that the man had been footing the bill for drinks and the lady felt obliged to entertain him.

Others criticized the excessive drinking, questioning the point of partying when one can barely stand, let alone dance.

