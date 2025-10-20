VIDEO!!The undeniable bond between RUTO and RAILA’s sister, WENWA AKINYI ODINGA, causes a buzz - AOKO OTIENO claimed they share a daughter and leaked a PHOTO







Monday, October 20, 2025 - A warm interaction between President William Ruto and Wenwa Akinyi Odinga, the sister of the late Raila Amolo Odinga, has set social media abuzz following the former Prime Minister’s emotional burial in Bondo, Siaya County.

During the solemn ceremony attended by top national leaders and dignitaries, President Ruto was captured sharing a light moment with Wenwa, an exchange that quickly went viral online.

The clip, widely shared on social media, showed the President smiling warmly as he spoke with Wenwa, sparking countless reactions from Kenyans.

Some netizens praised the President for his warmth and humility, while others were intrigued by the seemingly strong bond between him and the Odinga family.

Sometime back, outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno claimed that President Ruto shares a daughter with Wenwa.

She went ahead and leaked a photo of the girl, who is a carbon copy of the President.





Watch the much-talked about video.

RUTO and RAILA’s sister, WENWA AKINYI ODINGA pic.twitter.com/OYYK7EC5iJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 20, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST