30-minute CCTV footage played in court shows JEFF MWATHI’s final moments at DJ FATXO’s apartment before his mysterious death - 2 key suspects exposed!! WATCH







Friday, October 24, 2025 - The court has reviewed a 30-minute CCTV footage capturing the final moments of Jeff Mwathi, the 23-year-old Interior Designer who died under mysterious circumstances after falling from DJ Fatxo’s apartment in Roysambu in February 2023.

The footage, presented as part of the ongoing inquest, details movements inside the building moments before Mwathi’s fatal fall.

It shows Jeff arriving at DJ Fatxo’s apartment late at night, accompanied by a group of men and women.

According to the footage, Jeff remained inside the apartment for several hours before the tragic incident.

The video then shows two men entering the house shortly before Jeff was seen plunging to his death from the 10th floor of the building.

Investigators say the video evidence will play a crucial role in determining whether Jeff’s death was accidental, suicidal, or the result of foul play.

The two men captured in the footage are now considered key persons of interest in the case.

The inquest continues as the court examines more evidence and witness testimonies surrounding the mysterious death that shocked the nation.

Watch the full 30-minute footage below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST