See how Governor MUTULA KILONZO Junior’s former side chick and baby mama, WAMBUI, was living the soft life before their affair flopped - He is now making her life a living hell (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - Before things turned sour, Wambui Musyoki, the former side chick and baby mama of Makueni Governor, Mutula Kilonzo Junior, was living the soft life many women only dream of.

During the peak of their affair, sources say Mutula spoiled Wambui with expensive gifts, including cash running into millions and even a parcel of land.

She was often spotted cruising around in sleek cars, dining at exclusive spots, and flaunting the perks of being close to the prominent politician.

But the good times didn’t last.





When their relationship collapsed, Mutula allegedly rejected their daughter and demanded Wambui returns everything he had ever given her, including Ksh 15 million.

Wambui’s world came crashing down when she was reportedly thrown into Lang’ata Women’s Prison, where she spent three months, allegedly facing both emotional and physical abuse under the Governor’s orders.

From living large as the pampered mistress of a powerful politician to languishing in prison, Wambui’s life has taken a dramatic and heartbreaking turn.

See her photos before things went south.

The Kenyan DAILY POST