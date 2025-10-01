See how Governor MUTULA KILONZO Junior’s former side chick and baby mama, WAMBUI, was living the soft life before their affair flopped - He is now making her life a living hell (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, October 1,
2025 - Before things turned sour, Wambui
Musyoki, the former side chick and baby mama of Makueni
Governor, Mutula Kilonzo
Junior, was living the soft life many women only dream of.
During the peak of their affair, sources say Mutula spoiled
Wambui with expensive gifts, including cash
running into millions and even a parcel of land.
She was often spotted cruising around in sleek cars, dining
at exclusive spots, and flaunting the perks of being close to the prominent
politician.
But the good times didn’t last.
When their relationship collapsed, Mutula allegedly rejected their daughter
and demanded Wambui returns everything he had ever given her, including Ksh 15 million.
Wambui’s world came crashing down when she was reportedly
thrown into Lang’ata
Women’s Prison, where she spent three months, allegedly facing both emotional and physical abuse under the Governor’s orders.
From living large as the pampered mistress of a powerful politician to languishing in prison, Wambui’s life has taken a dramatic and heartbreaking turn.
See her photos before things went south.
