PATELO replies with intimidations and threats after his wife, DIANA, was exposed for dating and sharing a son with a Congolese drug dealer arrested with 200kgs of cocaine in Spain (VIDEO)







Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Drama is unfolding online after upcoming rapper, VJ Patelo, lashed out at controversial blogger, Edgar Obare, issuing what many have termed as intimidation and threats.

This comes just hours after Obare’s BNN Premium dropped an explosive exposé claiming that Patelo’s wife, Diana wa Patelo, once dated flamboyant Congolese businessman, Eric Mandala Kinzenga, a suspected drug trafficker who was arrested in Spain with 200 kilograms of cocaine.

In a fiery video response, Patelo blasted Obare for dragging his wife’s name into scandals, warning him to “keep off” his family.

The visibly agitated rapper even threatened to cause bodily harm to the blogger.

"Nitakutafuta and nitakupata," Patelo warned in the video, a statement many netizens interpreted as a direct threat.

Patelo to Edgar pic.twitter.com/sKGDuSt5PS — The Nairobi Times (@TheNairobiTimez) October 4, 2025

