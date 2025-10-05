SHOCK as it emerges that the man captured on CCTV helping an international drug trafficker bypass security at JKIA is CS JOHO’s associate (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 5, 2025 - Fresh revelations have sent shockwaves across social media after it emerged that the man captured on CCTV assisting an international drug trafficker to bypass security checks at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) is a close associate of Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho.

A recent media exposé uncovered how a 28-year-old British national, identified as Da Mata Dos Santos, managed to smuggle cocaine through JKIA with the help of rogue airport security officials and an aide believed to be part of a notorious cartel involved in international narcotics trafficking.

CCTV footage from the exposé showed Santos carrying a black backpack and being escorted by the said aide, who facilitated his smooth passage through multiple security checkpoints without thorough screening.

Although Santos successfully cleared the Kenyan exit point, he was later arrested at Heathrow Airport in London, where authorities reportedly discovered the concealed drugs.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Santos had made several trips in and out of Kenya using a tourist visa, raising suspicion that JKIA could have been a major transit point for his illegal operations.

It has now emerged that the aide seen in the footage assisting Santos is a well-known associate of CS Hassan Joho, with several photos surfacing online showing the two together.

The revelation has sparked outrage, with many calling for a thorough probe into the alleged cartel connections within top political circles.

Joho, who has in the past faced similar accusations, was named in a 2010 U.S. Embassy report as one of Kenya’s prominent individuals suspected of involvement in the narcotics trade, an allegation he has consistently denied.

As investigations intensify, questions are now being raised over just how deep the rot at JKIA runs, and whether powerful figures could be shielding international drug traffickers operating within Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST