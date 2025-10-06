MATIANGI impregnates a married woman, NANCY OMWERI, a journalist at Royal Media Services (PHOTOs)







Monday, October 6, 2025 - Former Interior Cabinet Secretary and presidential hopeful, Fred Matiang’i, is on the spotlight after reports surfaced linking him to a secret affair with a married journalist from a major media house.

According to insiders, Matiangi and Nancy Omweri, a radio host and programs manager at Royal Media Services, are said to have shared a close relationship that allegedly resulted in the birth of baby girl.

The journalist, known for hosting a popular radio show promoting family values, has come under scrutiny after online users claimed she was “not practicing what she preaches.”

She reportedly cheats on her Luo husband with multiple men, among them the former powerful Cabinet Secretary.

Neither Matiangi nor the journalist has commented on the allegations, but the story continues to dominate online conversations, with netizens sharing mixed reactions.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST