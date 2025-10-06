PHOTOs from a team building event spark reactions online - Be worried if your wife works in the corporate sector







Monday, October 6, 2025 - Social media is ablaze after a series of photos from a corporate team-building event surfaced online, and netizens can’t stop talking.

The photos show male and female colleagues engaging in what many described as “too friendly” bonding activities.

While some defended the activities as harmless fun meant to promote teamwork and morale, others saw the event as crossing professional lines.

“These team buildings are just coded vacations for office spouses,” one user joked.

“Be worried if your wife says she’s going for team building and doesn’t answer calls for two days,” another quipped.

See the trending photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST