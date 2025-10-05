MULAMWAH’s ex-girlfriend, RUTH K’s cheeky confession about OGA OBINNA sets tongues wagging







Sunday, October 5, 2025 - Comedian Mulamwah’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Ruth K, has lit up social media with a cheeky confession about Oga Obinna.

Months after her headline-grabbing split from Mulamwah, Ruth has stirred up social media with a playful comment about media personality, Oga Obinna, during a recent podcast appearance.

When asked which celebrity she’d date, Ruth didn’t miss a beat.

Flashing a mischievous grin, she quipped, “Celebrity crush? How can I lack one? Eii Obinna, I heard he said he wants some boys,” she quipped.

Though she later clarified that her real crush is Justin Bieber, the moment had already gone viral.

Fans were quick to dissect the exchange, wondering if Ruth was teasing or hinting at something more.

On his part, Obinna, who recently had an ugly online exchange with Mulamwah, laughed it off as harmless banter.

“Guys, you’ve really sent me this video! It’s a joke, but tell her to come on the show so we can have a conversation,” he said, adding that he had no issues with Ruth’s family.

Ruth K on Obinna pic.twitter.com/D3XL0iEBl3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 5, 2025

