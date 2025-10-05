“Enjoy Your Singlehood, Marriage Is Not For The Faint Hearted!” - Married Woman’s candid advice to single ladies sparks conversation online (LOOK)







Sunday, October 5, 2025 - Nyula Nguumbur Sandra, a married woman, has stirred online chatter with her heartfelt advice to single ladies.

In a viral Facebook post, she urged women to embrace and enjoy their single lives, hinting at the hidden struggles many married women face.

“Dear single girls, enjoy your singlehood oooh because you don't know what some of us married women are going through.”

“Marriage is not for the faint-hearted,” she wrote.

Her candid words have resonated widely, sparking reflection and debate across social platforms.





The Kenyan DAILY POST