Ruthless Kenyan man humiliates NYAMBURA, a lady desperate to be his girlfriend after she sent him Ksh 7,000 on Mpesa and this sweet message (LOOK)







A Kenyan man has sparked outrage online after publicly sharing a heartfelt message and generous gesture from a lady named Nyambura, who has been romantically interested in him since 2019.

Despite her clear affection, the man admitted his heart lies elsewhere - leaving netizens stunned by his insensitivity.

Nyambura, deeply smitten, sent him Ksh 7,000 along with a sweet message expressing her admiration.

In the message, she wrote: "Hey baby 😏 I know we've been vibing for a while now... I really want to make today special for you... You're kind, considerate, loving, and the Roger I liked since day one in August 2019..."

Her thoughtful note, meant to brighten his day, was met with a cold caption when the man posted it on X (formerly Twitter): “Should be the love of my life but the heart wants what it wants.”

The post quickly went viral, with many condemning him for publicly embarrassing Nyambura, whose only fault was loving him wholeheartedly and going the extra mile to show it.

Netizens rallied behind her, praising her sincerity and generosity, while calling out the man’s lack of empathy and tact.

In a world craving genuine connection, Nyambura’s vulnerability deserves kindness, not mockery.

