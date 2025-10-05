MATIANG’I reveals how meeting Zambia’s President, HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, inspired his 2027 presidential ambition







Sunday, October 5, 2025 - Former Interior and Education Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has shared how a personal encounter with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema shaped his political ideology and inspired his decision to run for Kenya’s presidency in 2027.

Speaking on Sunday, October 5th, at the Adventist Men Organisation (AMO) prayer breakfast held at SDA Church in Lavington, Nairobi, Matiang’i recounted his 2022 visit to Zambia as Kenya’s special envoy shortly after Hichilema’s election victory.

“The new President, knowing I was an Adventist like him, invited me to his home instead of the office.”

“I was cleared by the military and taken directly to his house,” Matiang’i said.

He described a deeply personal moment where both leaders sang the hymn “He Leadeth Me” in their native languages, prompting concern from their security teams.

“One of our NIS officers kept looking, wondering if we were okay,” Matiang’i recalled with a smile.

Following the hymn, Hichilema gave Matiang’i a tour of his home, sharing painful memories from his time as an opposition leader.

“He showed me broken windows from past arrests and spoke of a lawyer who was killed during one of his court appearances,” Matiang’i said.

The experience left a lasting impression.

“I asked him if it was worth it, and he told me he had to fight for the presidency to do the right thing,” Matiang’i added.

The prayer breakfast, which brought together men of faith for reflection and mentorship, served as a platform for Matiang’i to reaffirm his commitment to national transformation and values-driven leadership.

He vowed to uphold justice and integrity if elected president in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST