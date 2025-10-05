KALONZO MUSYOKA responds after being linked to rumors about RAILA ODINGA’s health - “Reckless and utterly false”

Sunday, October 5,
2025 - Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has strongly refuted claims by
Raila Odinga’s secretariat accusing him of fueling rumors about the ODM
leader’s health.
The rebuttal follows a statement issued on Sunday, October 5th,
by Raila’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango, which dismissed reports that the former
Prime Minister was critically ill and hospitalized in Nairobi.
While clarifying Raila’s health status and confirming that he
had travelled abroad on routine business, Onyango accused Kalonzo, former
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and DAP-K leader, Eugene Wamalwa, of
orchestrating a misinformation campaign.
The statement alleged that the trio had co-opted sections of
traditional media and bloggers, including those using AI-generated images, to
spread falsehoods aimed at politically cornering Raila.
In response, Kalonzo, through the Wiper Party, dismissed the
accusations as baseless and driven by insecurity over Raila’s political
trajectory.
“H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka harbors no ill will whatsoever toward
Mr. Odinga.”
“Any suggestion that he wishes harm upon Raila is malicious,
reckless, and utterly false,” the party stated.
Kalonzo further accused Raila’s team of deflecting attention
from internal confusion within ODM, especially following its collaboration with
President William Ruto’s UDA party.
He distanced himself from Raila’s political setbacks,
including the failed African Union Commission chairmanship bid, and reiterated
his commitment to justice and national unity.
The two leaders have shared a political alliance since 2013,
most recently under the Azimio La Umoja coalition in the 2022 elections.
However, Raila’s recent alignment with Ruto has created a
rift, with Kalonzo now aligning with other opposition figures and positioning
himself as a key contender in the 2027 presidential race.
