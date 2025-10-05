KALONZO MUSYOKA responds after being linked to rumors about RAILA ODINGA’s health - “Reckless and utterly false”







Sunday, October 5, 2025 - Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has strongly refuted claims by Raila Odinga’s secretariat accusing him of fueling rumors about the ODM leader’s health.

The rebuttal follows a statement issued on Sunday, October 5th, by Raila’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango, which dismissed reports that the former Prime Minister was critically ill and hospitalized in Nairobi.

While clarifying Raila’s health status and confirming that he had travelled abroad on routine business, Onyango accused Kalonzo, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and DAP-K leader, Eugene Wamalwa, of orchestrating a misinformation campaign.

The statement alleged that the trio had co-opted sections of traditional media and bloggers, including those using AI-generated images, to spread falsehoods aimed at politically cornering Raila.

In response, Kalonzo, through the Wiper Party, dismissed the accusations as baseless and driven by insecurity over Raila’s political trajectory.

“H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka harbors no ill will whatsoever toward Mr. Odinga.”

“Any suggestion that he wishes harm upon Raila is malicious, reckless, and utterly false,” the party stated.

Kalonzo further accused Raila’s team of deflecting attention from internal confusion within ODM, especially following its collaboration with President William Ruto’s UDA party.

He distanced himself from Raila’s political setbacks, including the failed African Union Commission chairmanship bid, and reiterated his commitment to justice and national unity.

The two leaders have shared a political alliance since 2013, most recently under the Azimio La Umoja coalition in the 2022 elections.

However, Raila’s recent alignment with Ruto has created a rift, with Kalonzo now aligning with other opposition figures and positioning himself as a key contender in the 2027 presidential race.

The Kenyan DAILY POST