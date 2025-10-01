Meet WAMBUI, Governor MUTULA KILONZO Junior’s former side chick and baby mama - He locked her up at Lang’ata Women’s Prison for 3 months and ordered her tortured (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 1, 2025 - The dirty secrets of Makueni Governor, Mutula Kilonzo Junior, are spilling into the public domain after explosive revelations about his former side chick turned baby mama, Wambui Musyoki.

According to reports, Wambui has been languishing at Lang’ata Women’s Prison for the past three months, on the orders of the Governor himself.

Insiders claim that after their affair ended, Mutula not only rejected their daughter but also demanded that Wambui returns everything he had gifted her during their relationship, including a parcel of land and Ksh 15 million in cash.

When she failed to comply, Wambui alleges that she was thrown behind bars, where she has endured both emotional and physical torture.

A desperate Wambui reached out to a close friend, crying out for help and vowing to “do anything” to regain her freedom.

