SHOCK as it emerges that DIANA WA PATELO has a teenage son with a Congolese ‘millionaire’ who was nabbed in Spain with 200kgs of cocaine (PHOTOs)







Saturday, October 4, 2025 - Diana wa Patelo, who shot to fame after tying the knot with upcoming rapper, VJ Patelo, in their viral Odi ghetto wedding, is once again the subject of controversy after explosive details surfaced online.

It has now emerged that Diana was at one time romantically involved with flamboyant Congolese businessman, Eric Mandala Kinzenga, who is currently at the center of a massive international drug-trafficking scandal.

Diana shares a teenage son with Kinzenga, and insiders claim that he has been secretly funding her lavish lifestyle.

The tycoon was dramatically arrested in Spain earlier this year after authorities intercepted a staggering 200 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a van at a shopping mall parking lot.

The shipment had been trafficked from Ecuador, passed through the port of Algeciras, and was destined for Morocco.

Spanish media reported that his movements were closely monitored by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in collaboration with Spain’s Central Unit of Drugs and Organized Crime (Udyco).

Investigations revealed that the operation had been ongoing since August 2024, when the DEA first identified the container carrying the cocaine from Ecuador.

In a shocking twist, it also emerged that in 2020, Eric Mandala splashed €1.85 million to purchase a luxurious 221.85-square-metre apartment on the 84th floor of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world.

See his photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST