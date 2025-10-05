Woman engaged in a heated altercation with Reverend EDWARD MUCHOKI at a club after a drinking spree - Leaked audio emerges







Sunday, October 5, 2025 - Drama unfolded at an entertainment joint after a woman was involved in a heated exchange with Reverend Edward Muchoki, a well-known city preacher.

According to sources, the altercation occurred after a night of heavy drinking, with patrons shocked to see the clergyman and the woman trading insults in public.

The two are said to have been in each other’s company earlier in the evening before the disagreement escalated.

In a leaked audio clip, angry voices believed to be those of the Reverend and the woman can be heard hurling insults at each other.

Reverend Muchoki is the founder of Gate of Heaven Assembly church along Thika Road.

Insiders claims that he is a notorious womanizer and drunkard.









Listen to the leaked audio.

