“Leaving With Baba’s Blessings!” – A mourner captured on camera walking away with a cow leg from RAILA ODINGA’s funeral (VIDEO)







Monday, October 20, 2025 - A light-hearted moment was captured at Raila Odinga’s burial in Bondo, Siaya County, as some mourners were spotted leaving the ceremony with foodstuff and other items, in remembrance of the fallen opposition veteran.

One man drew laughter online after proudly walking away with a cow’s leg, joking that he would make stew and soup in honour of “Baba”.

The video quickly went viral on social media, with netizens calling it a uniquely Kenyan way of showing love and remembrance.

While the day was steeped in emotion and national reflection, moments like these brought a touch of warmth to the farewell of a man many described as the people’s president.

