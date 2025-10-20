CCTV footage reveals how former Citizen TV host, KIMANI MBUGUA, used a bedsheet to take his own life at Mombasa Rehabiliation Centre (VIDEO)







Monday, October 20, 2025 - Heartbreaking details have emerged about the final moments of former Citizen TV journalist, Kimani Mbugua, who passed away while undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation centre in Mombasa.

According to his father, CCTV footage from the facility captured Kimani’s final actions before his untimely death.

The footage reportedly shows the former media personality using a bed sheet in an attempt to take his own life.

His first attempt was unsuccessful, but tragically, he tried again moments later.

At the time of the incident, other patients at the facility were still asleep and unaware of what was unfolding.

Kimani is said to have used a double-decker bunk bed, where his assigned space was the bottom bunk.

He had been admitted at the facility after his mental health deteriorated.

He also left behind a suicide note, informing his father that he was fed up with life.

About former Citizen TV host, KIMANI MBUGUA... pic.twitter.com/2M17qTcQUX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 20, 2025

