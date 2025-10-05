Justice For Chichi…. Man on the run after killing his beautiful and youthful wife in Nairobi’s Eastlands area (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 5, 2025 - Detectives are looking for a man who reportedly murdered his beautiful and youthful wife, identified only as Chichi, before going on the run.

According to reports, the suspect attacked Chichi following a heated domestic quarrel at their house in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

Neighbours say they heard screams but arrived too late to save her.

The man fled moments after committing the heinous act.

Photos circulating online show the late Chichi as a vibrant and cheerful young woman, leaving many Kenyans heartbroken and demanding justice using the hashtag #JusticeForChichi.

The deceased lady leaves behind a two year old daughter.

Her tragic death comes at a time when femicide cases are alarmingly on the rise across the country, sparking renewed calls for action against gender-based violence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST