Man left in shock after buying a 90kg bag of maize filled with stones and sand in Sachangwan (VIDEO)







Thursday, October 2, 2025 - A man was left speechless after discovering that the 90kg bag of maize he bought in Sachangwan was nothing but a cleverly disguised bag of construction materials.

According to reports, he happily purchased the sack, believing he had struck a good deal.

However, by the time he reached Nairobi and opened the bag, reality hit him harder.

Inside the sack, only two small containers could be accounted for.

The rest was nothing but sand and stones, neatly packed to give the illusion of a full bag of maize.

Netizens have since flooded online platforms with reactions, some sympathizing with the victim while others turned the ordeal into comic relief.

The incident highlights the growing challenge of fraud in roadside markets, with unsuspecting buyers often falling victim to conmen posing as traders.

Watch the video.

Omwami was left seeing with his mouth wide open like a village WiFi antenna after buying a 90kg bag of maize in Sachangwan. By the time he reached Nairobi, reality slapped him like a rejected loan app. Out of the whole bag, only korokoro mbili could be accounted for. The rest was… pic.twitter.com/zhNrOMu8ei — George T. Diano (@georgediano) October 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST