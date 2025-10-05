Locals raid a lady’s rented house in Juja and torch all her items after she attacked and killed a man at a club before fleeing (PHOTOs)







Sunday, October 5, 2025 - Chaos erupted in Juja after angry residents stormed a lady’s rented house and set her belongings ablaze following a shocking murder incident at a local club.

According to reports, the woman allegedly attacked and killed a man during a drunken altercation before fleeing the scene.

Outraged locals tracked down her residence and torched everything inside in an act of revenge.

Photos from the scene show her household items engulfed in flames as residents gathered outside.

Police arrived moments later to disperse the crowd and secure the area.

Detectives have since launched a manhunt for the suspect, who remains at large.

The motive behind the fatal attack is yet to be established.





The Kenyan DAILY POST