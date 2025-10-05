I was shocked - Pastor BURALE’s ex-wife, ROZINAH, reveals ‘dirty stuff’ she found after accessing his laptop! Hints he is ‘SIM 2’ (VIDEO)







Sunday, October 5, 2025 - The internet is buzzing after Pastor Robert Burale’s ex-wife, Rozinah Mwakideu, dropped yet another bombshell about her ex-husband.

Speaking during an interview with her brother, media personality Alex Mwakideu, Rozinah said she was left speechless after gaining access to Burale’s laptop, where she allegedly discovered shocking and inappropriate material that completely changed her view of him.

“I was shocked by what I saw. It was dirty - things I didn’t expect from a man of God,” Rozinah revealed, hinting that the pastor might have a secret side that few people know about.

She went further to suggest that Burale fits the description of a “SIM 2” guy, a slang term used online to describe men who live double lives.

Rozinah claims that when she confronted Pastor Burale over the shocking videos, he became defensive and started giving her flimsy excuses.

“There was no single issue that was ever resolved in our marriage,” she lamented. “We were always fighting and quarreling”.

Watch the video.

ROZINAH on contents in BURALE's laptop pic.twitter.com/CeokzYgNaZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 6, 2025

