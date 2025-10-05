Pastor BURALE’s ex-wife, ROZINAH MWAKIDEU, spills the tea - Says their South African honeymoon was sponsored by his rich “MUMAMA” (VIDEO)







Sunday, October 5, 2025 - Explosive revelations have emerged from Pastor Robert Burale’s ex-wife, Rozinah Mwakideu, after she finally opened up about their short-lived marriage.

Rozinah, who was married to the flashy pastor for just one year and two days, told her brother, media personality Alex Mwakideu, that their lavish honeymoon in South Africa wasn’t funded by Burale - but by a wealthy married woman he was secretly dating.

According to Rozinah, she discovered shocking email exchanges between the pastor and his wealthy “mumama,” where he allegedly confessed that his marriage was just for showbiz.

“He told her he was only pretending because people expected him to marry as a pastor,” Rozinah revealed, adding that Burale even planned to dump her and marry the woman.

The two spent 10 days in South Africa, but Rozinah claims they never got intimate during the entire honeymoon.

Watch the video.

ROZINAH MWAKIDEU and BURALE's trip to South Africa was sponsored by a MUMAMA pic.twitter.com/MzurNcKbfv — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 6, 2025

