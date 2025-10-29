DAMARIS OBIERO publicly calls out her newly-husband after he engaged in a compromising situation with another woman, just 4 weeks after their wedding (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - Drama has erupted online after Damaris Obiero took to social media to publicly call out her husband, barely a month after their wedding, for engaging in ‘illicit intimacy’ with another woman.

In a heartbreaking and emotional post that has since gone viral, Damaris poured out her pain and disappointment, accusing her husband, Josekenya Anayo, of betraying her trust just four weeks into their marriage.

According to her post, Josekenya was caught kissing and touching another woman inappropriately during a TikTok Live session at a house party where he appeared to be intoxicated.

The incident, witnessed by hundreds of online viewers, left Damaris humiliated and shattered.

“You hurt my feelings, Josekenya Anayo, no lie. You only had three chances - and you knew them. One strike is already down, you have two left. It’s not even about perfection; it’s about respect,” she wrote.

The newly-wed wife went on to describe the pain of watching her husband’s betrayal unfold publicly, saying she tried to stay strong even as her heart broke.

“You kissed another woman in front of me. In front of everyone. Touching her inappropriately... Do you even realize how that felt? I stood there holding my tears back, trying to act like I was strong, but inside I was breaking,” she continued.

Damaris further stated that love should never bring public humiliation, insisting that respect and trust are the true foundations of any lasting relationship.

“A mistake repeated more than once is a choice - and I’m watching closely now. You said you’d protect me, but I ended up needing protection from you.”

The emotional post has sparked massive reactions on social media, with many sympathizing with Damaris and applauding her for speaking up instead of suffering in silence.

Others called out her husband for embarrassing his wife publicly so soon after their wedding.





See photos of their wedding.

















Video of her husband misbehaving with another woman on Tiktok Live while drunk as she watches.