Governor ORENGO throws a jab at KALONZO for running away when RAILA was sworn in by MIGUNA as the People’s President - Hints he is a coward (VIDEO)







Sunday, October 19, 2025 - Siaya Governor James Orengo has reignited old political memories after taking a jab at Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, over his absence during Raila Odinga’s controversial swearing-in as the People’s President in 2018 at Uhuru Park.

Speaking during Raila’s burial ceremony in Bondo, Orengo reminded mourners of the historic day when Raila took the symbolic oath administered by lawyer Miguna Miguna - a moment that tested the loyalty of his closest allies.

“That’s the day I knew there are people who wear trousers and they shouldn’t,” Orengo quipped, sparking laughter and murmurs from the crowd.

The remark was widely interpreted as a dig at Kalonzo, who, alongside other NASA principals, skipped the dramatic event that saw Raila take an oath as the People’s President following the disputed 2017 election.

Orengo maintained that Raila’s 2017 victory was stolen, forcing the ODM leader to take the oath as an act of defiance.

