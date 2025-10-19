“Mmeeka Nyama Karibu Na Simba!” - Netizens react after late MORGAN TSVANGIRAI’s beautiful widow, ELIZABETH TSVANGIRAI, sat next to Speaker AMASON KINGI, a notorious womanizer, during RAILA’s burial







Sunday, October 19, 2025 - Social media was set ablaze after eagle-eyed Kenyans noticed a rather interesting seating arrangement during the burial of the late opposition leader, Raila Odinga, in Bondo.

The stunning widow of the late former Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, Elizabeth Tsvangirai, was seen seated right next to Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, a man widely known for his charm and insatiable appetite for women.

A photo from the event quickly went viral, sparking hilarious comments online.

Netizens cheekily remarked that “Mmeeka nyama karibu na simba” (you’ve placed meat next to a lion), referring to Kingi’s rumored womanizing ways.

Others joked that the organizers were testing Kingi’s self-control, given his past escapades that have occasionally made headlines.

The lighthearted online banter added a comic twist to the otherwise emotional and solemn occasion.

More of her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST