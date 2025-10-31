Fundi BOLO BESPOKE’s wife, MUENI, sparks reactions with her burial preferences - “Don’t Bury Me with Makeup”







Friday, October 31, 2025 - Mueni, the wife to renowned fashion designer Bolo Bespoke, has stirred reactions online after candidly sharing her final wishes in a TikTok video posted on Thursday, October 30th, 2025.

“I don’t like makeup. I don’t like wigs. Let me go as I am,” Mueni declared.

She stated that while she occasionally wears make up for work, it’s never been something she enjoys.

“If I had the choice, I’d shave my hair and stay bare-faced. I love my skin to breathe. I love my free life,” she shared.

Mueni’s revelation comes amid growing public interest in personal burial preferences, following a viral will attributed to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga requesting burial within 72 hours.

Businesswoman Akothee also recently shared her wishes, asking to be buried within 48 hours and urging loved ones to show affection while she’s still alive.

“If it finds me abroad, don’t struggle to bring my body back. Please bury me in 48 hours,”Akothee said.

“Show me love now. Death is for the living, so is life.”

