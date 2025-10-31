Comedian TERENCE CREATIVE issues public apology to Kisii Community over controversial Facebook post - “I didn’t mean any harm”







Friday, October 31, 2025 - Social media personality and comedian, Terence Creative, has issued a public apology to the Kisii community following widespread backlash over a Facebook post that many interpreted as offensive to the community and its leaders.

The controversy began after Terence posted, “Assume huyo Mkisi amechukua kiti 2027, sasa nipangie hio Cabinet,” loosely translated as, “Assume that Kisii person has won the 2027 seat, now help me plan the Cabinet.”

The statement was widely believed to reference former Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, a potential 2027 presidential contender.

In the apology shared via Instagram on Friday, October 31st, 2025, Terence expressed regret for the post, stating that it was never his intention to offend or disrespect the Kisii community.

“Naomba msamaha saana, I didn’t mean any harm.”

“Nawapenda sana na nawaheshimu pamoja na viongozi wenu,” he wrote.

The apology was accompanied by a video in which Terence reiterated his remorse and clarified his position.

“I want to apologise sincerely for the post I made on my Facebook page, which deeply upset the Kisii community.”

“I remind you that I love the Kisii people and respect your leaders,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST