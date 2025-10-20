FIDEL ODINGA’s estate sparks fresh dispute as Eritrean ex-wife, LWAM GETACHEW, seeks custody of assets after RAILA’s death







Monday, October 20, 2025 - A new chapter has unfolded in the saga surrounding the estate of the late Fidel Odinga, son of the late ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

Lwam Getachew Bekele, Fidel’s Eritrean ex-wife, has formally applied for custody of his unclaimed financial assets.

In response, the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA) issued a 30-day notice inviting any counterclaims.

If no objections are filed within the stipulated period, the assets will be transferred to Bekele.

Fidel and Bekele tied the knot in 2012 in a private ceremony graced by close friends and family.

The couple welcomed a son in 2013 but parted ways just two years later.

Before Bekele, Fidel had been married to Veronica Wanjiru.

Following his divorce in 2014, it remains unclear whether he remarried before his untimely death in January 2015.

The battle over Fidel’s estate has not been without drama.

At one point, a legal tussle erupted between Mama Ida Odinga and Bekele over the administration of Fidel’s assets.

The dispute intensified when another woman, Phoebe Akinyi Ogweno - mother of twins allegedly fathered by Fidel - sought to be enjoined in the case to protect her children’s interests.

The court even ordered DNA tests to determine the children’s paternity, adding another layer of complexity to the inheritance proceedings.

As the 30-day window ticks down, all eyes are on whether any new claims will emerge.

For now, Bekele stands poised to gain control of Fidel’s unclaimed assets - unless a fresh challenge disrupts the process.

The Kenyan DAILY POST