Late former Citizen TV journalist KIMANI MBUGUA’s father reveals his last words before taking his life - “I’ have done the best in my life, But….”







Monday, October 20, 2025 - The heartbreaking story of Kimani Mbugua, a former Citizen TV journalist who took his own life on October 15th, has taken a deeply emotional turn as his father, Dedan Kimathi, shared his son’s final words and struggles.

Speaking candidly, Kimathi revealed that Kimani’s last message was, “I have chosen to rest in the hands of God,”

Kimani left behind a brief note at the rehabilitation center where he died, expressing exhaustion from years of fighting depression.

“I am tired; I have fought this body for long; it has affected my mind.”

“I have been in treatment, and I am not getting well,” the note read, according to his father.

“'I have done the best in my life, but I want to rest. I have chosen rest, and I have no grudge with anyone.'" The not read.

Despite the tragic outcome, Kimathi said his son appeared sober and stable in the days leading up to his death.

They communicated frequently, and there were no visible signs of distress.

The family has chosen not to blame the rehabilitation center, emphasizing that Kimani’s decision was self-inflicted.

“Even when the DCI came to take the body, we did not blame the facility. There is footage of how he took his life,” Kimathi stated.

In a heartfelt message to Kenyans, Kimani’s father urged people to seek spiritual guidance and support, but warned against making the same decision his son did.

