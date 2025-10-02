JALANG'O reminds BAHATI of his gospel vow following backlash over his new controversial song - “Mungu Sitakuwacha”







Thursday, October 2, 2025 - Lang’ata MP and media personality, Phelix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalang’o, has joined the chorus of voices reacting to Bahati’s latest provocative song that has stirred controversy across social media.

The song’s jaw-dropping visuals and lyrics have left fans divided, with many questioning whether the former gospel artist has strayed too far from his spiritual beginnings.

Jalang’o didn’t hold back, referencing Bahati’s emotional vow during the 2015 Groove Awards where he promised never to abandon gospel music.

“Shakara bobo matakoresanababa!!! Mungu sitakuwacha and other stories!!” Jalang’o quipped, reminding Bahati of his once-public commitment to God.

The backlash prompted Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua, to issue a statement distancing herself from her husband’s current musical direction.

While expressing support for his artistic journey, Diana emphasized that her focus remains on her businesses, partnerships and maintaining a brand built on responsibility and growth.

“Out of respect for my family, my partners, and the people who look up to me, I will not be involved in the direction Bahati has recently taken in his music,” she stated.



The Kenyan DAILY POST