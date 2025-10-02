JALANG'O reminds BAHATI of his gospel vow following backlash over his new controversial song - “Mungu Sitakuwacha”

Thursday, October 2,
2025 - Lang’ata MP and media personality, Phelix Odiwuor popularly known as
Jalang’o, has joined the chorus of voices reacting to Bahati’s latest
provocative song that has stirred controversy across social media.
The song’s jaw-dropping visuals and lyrics have left fans
divided, with many questioning whether the former gospel artist has strayed too
far from his spiritual beginnings.
Jalang’o didn’t hold back, referencing Bahati’s emotional
vow during the 2015 Groove Awards where he promised never to abandon gospel
music.
“Shakara bobo matakoresanababa!!! Mungu sitakuwacha and
other stories!!” Jalang’o quipped, reminding Bahati of his once-public
commitment to God.
The backlash prompted Bahati’s wife, Diana Marua, to issue a statement distancing herself from her husband’s current musical direction.
While expressing support for his artistic journey, Diana
emphasized that her focus remains on her businesses, partnerships and
maintaining a brand built on responsibility and growth.
“Out of respect for my family, my partners, and the people
who look up to me, I will not be involved in the direction Bahati has recently
taken in his music,” she stated.
