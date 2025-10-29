Mwanaume hakunywi is a big NO” – KIKUYU LADY explains why she can’t date a man who doesn’t drink in viral post on X

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 - A Kikuyu lady identified as Nancy Wanjru has sparked an online debate after declaring that she cannot date a man who doesn’t drink.
Reacting to a post praising men who live clean, healthy lifestyles, Nancy humorously shared her own perspective.
“Mwanaume hakunywi is a big NO!”
“What will you be doing on Friday nights?”
“Go drink with your boys ukuje Saturday hata.”
“Let me sleep and have the bed to myself 😂😂😂,”
she wrote.
Her candid take has amused many Kenyans online, sparking a
flurry of reactions.
Despite a section of netizens warning her about being cheated on, she was not moved.
