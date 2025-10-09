Comedian OGA OBINNA suspends 'all acts of kindness' after being accused of 'sacrificing' Gengetone rapper, SHALKIDO - “Kila Mtu Apambane”







Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Kenyan media personality and comedian, Oga Obinna, has announced he’s suspending all personal acts of kindness following disturbing accusations linking him to the tragic death of Gengetone artist, Shalkido.

The late rapper, a member of the popular group Sailors, passed away recently in a motorbike accident along Thika Road.

Online speculation quickly spiraled, with some netizens bizarrely suggesting Obinna’s success was tied to dark rituals.

The most outrageous claims pointed to his car’s number plate – 666 - as supposed “proof.”

Adding fuel to the fire, it was revealed that Obinna had been with Shalkido at a club in Kahawa Wendani and had even fueled his motorbike shortly before the accident.

Obinna, clearly shaken, took to social media to express his frustration.

“Nimejichuna maskio. Nijikute tena. Wanadamu hawana shukrani. Saa hii kila mtu apambane tu,” he wrote, signaling his decision to stop helping others.

“Damned if you do, damned if you don’t. I would rather when I don’t,” he added.

In a strongly worded statement, Obinna announced the suspension of all personal aid, citing ongoing defamation and manipulation by bloggers and social media users.

While structured charity work through Obinna TV Foundation will continue, unsolicited requests will no longer be entertained.

He also warned that those spreading false claims will face legal consequences, with documentation already underway.





