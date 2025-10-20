20-year-old LADY found dead in a lodging in Nanyuki, police launch manhunt for boyfriend (PHOTOs)







Thursday, October 9, 2025 - Police in Nanyuki have launched a manhunt for a 21-year-old man identified as Elvis Ndegwa, who is suspected to have been involved in the death of 20-year-old Risper Faith, whose body was discovered in a lodging within Nanyuki town.

According to the victim’s father, Risper left home at around noon after calling him to request Ksh 200 for transport to town.

He said she was normally a punctual girl, and when she failed to return home by evening, he became concerned.

Her phone was off, and repeated attempts to reach her were unsuccessful.

The following morning, the worried father began searching for her in areas she frequently visited, including a KFC outlet at FIA Mall, but she was nowhere to be found.

Later that evening, while on his way to report the matter to the police, he decided to check nearby hospitals and morgues.

It was at one of the morgues that his worst fears were confirmed.

Staff informed him that an unidentified young woman’s body matching Risper’s description, including her brown and white braids, had been brought in by police the previous night around 10 p.m.

Investigations revealed that Risper had checked into 1950 Lodging in Nanyuki town in the company of a man believed to be Ndegwa.

The two reportedly told the management they would pay later, so no registration or identification was made.

After about two hours of not seeing any movement from their room, the lodging manager went to check around 8 p.m and discovered Risper’s lifeless body.

The man had already fled.

Detectives established that the facility had no CCTV cameras, complicating investigations.

However, when the victim’s father later returned to the lodging with a photo of Ndegwa, the receptionist identified him as the man who had accompanied Risper that evening.

According to the father, Risper and Ndegwa, her baby’s father, had a troubled relationship marked by previous incidents of domestic violence.

A prior assault case had been reported to the police, but the victim withdrew it on February 10th, choosing instead to return home to live with her grandmother and father.

Police have since confirmed that the suspect went into hiding shortly after the incident, and efforts to track him are ongoing.

