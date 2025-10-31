CNN correspondent LARRY MADOWO reveals why he’s not covering Tanzanian election protests - “SAMIA SULUHU is a brutal dictator”







Friday, October 31, 2025 - CNN international correspondent, Larry Madowo, has explained his absence from coverage of Tanzania’s General Elections and the ongoing protests.

In a video shared on his social media platforms, the Kenyan journalist stated that Tanzania requires foreign reporters to obtain media accreditation, a process he described as historically difficult and increasingly inaccessible under President Samia Suluhu.

“Tanzania does not like independent, critical reporting,” he said.

“It was a problem under Magufuli, and it hasn’t improved under Samia Suluhu.”

Madowo emphasized that entering the country as a tourist would not permit him to report legally.

“I could be arrested, deported, or worse,” he added.

His comments come amid violent demonstrations across major Tanzanian cities, including Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza, and Mbeya, following allegations of electoral manipulation and suppression of opposition voices.

Protesters in Zanzibar’s Stone Town reportedly dismantled the ruling party’s billboards and set fire to polling centers and police vehicles.

In response, authorities imposed a nationwide curfew, erected roadblocks, and shut down internet access.

Independent watchdog NetBlocks confirmed widespread digital disruptions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST