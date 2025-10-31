CNN correspondent LARRY MADOWO reveals why he’s not covering Tanzanian election protests - “SAMIA SULUHU is a brutal dictator”

Friday, October 31,
2025 - CNN international correspondent, Larry Madowo, has explained his
absence from coverage of Tanzania’s General Elections and the ongoing protests.
In a video shared on his social media platforms, the Kenyan
journalist stated that Tanzania requires foreign reporters to obtain media
accreditation, a process he described as historically difficult and
increasingly inaccessible under President Samia Suluhu.
“Tanzania does not like independent, critical reporting,” he
said.
“It was a problem under Magufuli, and it hasn’t improved
under Samia Suluhu.”
Madowo emphasized that entering the country as a tourist
would not permit him to report legally.
“I could be arrested, deported, or worse,” he added.
His comments come amid violent demonstrations across major
Tanzanian cities, including Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza, and Mbeya, following
allegations of electoral manipulation and suppression of opposition voices.
Protesters in Zanzibar’s Stone Town reportedly dismantled the
ruling party’s billboards and set fire to polling centers and police vehicles.
In response, authorities imposed a nationwide curfew,
erected roadblocks, and shut down internet access.
Independent watchdog NetBlocks confirmed widespread digital
disruptions.
