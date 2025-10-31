Senator EDWIN SIFUNA blasts RUTO allies over misuse of ODM-UDA Broad-Based Agreement to advance personal interests







Friday, October 31, 2025 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has cautioned politicians, particularly those allied to President William Ruto’s administration, against misrepresenting the broad-based agreement between the ODM party and the UDA Government.

Sifuna emphasized that the term “broad-based” is not a political catchphrase but a structured agreement anchored on a ten-point agenda signed in March 2025.

He accused some leaders of invoking the term loosely to advance personal interests without adhering to its core principles.

“It has become fashionable for people to throw around this thing.”

“Every single discussion that comes up, ‘we are broad-based.’

“I want to remind them that broad-based is built on a 10-point agenda,” Sifuna stated.

As ODM Secretary General, Sifuna urged leaders to respect the integrity of the agreement and focus on its implementation rather than using it as a political shield.

He reiterated that the document was authored by ODM leader, Raila Odinga, underscoring its legitimacy and intent.

Sifuna’s remarks follow his October 27th announcement reaffirming ODM’s commitment to the broad-based Government arrangement, even after Odinga’s passing.

He clarified that the party’s continued participation is a reflection of Odinga’s legacy and a pursuit of national stability, not political submission.

“We reiterate the commitment of the party to the broad-based Government until 2027,” he said.

Despite his current stance, Sifuna has previously criticized aspects of the Kenya Kwanza administration and called for a review of the agreement, highlighting ongoing tensions within the coalition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST