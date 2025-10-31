Busted! Clever smugglers hide bhang in lorry’s secret compartment - Police strike after tip-off (PHOTOs)







Friday, October 31, 2025 - Police officers in Meru County have seized a large consignment of Cannabis sativa following a successful intelligence-led operation along the Ruiri-Nchiru Road in Imenti North Sub-County.

According to a statement from the National Police Service (NPS), officers acting on a credible tip-off intercepted an Isuzu lorry, registration number KDV 448H, suspected of ferrying illegal drugs.

Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered 15 bales of bhang concealed in a secret compartment within the truck.

The lorry was towed to Meru Police Station, where it is currently being detained as investigations continue.

The recovered narcotics have been secured as exhibits at the same station.

Police confirmed that the driver managed to flee during the operation and is now being pursued by detectives.

Authorities have vowed to bring him to justice once apprehended.

In a statement, the National Police Service commended members of the public whose information led to the bust, urging Kenyans to continue supporting the fight against drug trafficking.

“We thank the public for the reliable intelligence that led to this successful seizure. We encourage citizens to keep sharing information through the toll-free numbers 999, 911, or 112, or anonymously through any police station near them,” read part of the NPS statement.

The latest interception adds to a growing list of successful anti-narcotics operations across the country as authorities intensify efforts to curb the trade and distribution of illegal drugs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST