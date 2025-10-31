Drama as a quack lawyer is arrested while representing a fake advocate in Kisii Law Courts (PHOTO)







Friday, October 31, 2025 - Kisii Law Courts turned into a scene straight out of a legal drama on Thursday, October 30th, when a crackdown on fake lawyers took an unexpected twist.

Three suspects had been arrested for posing as advocates and offering legal services from cybercafes around Kisii town.

But the real shock came during their plea hearing - one of the accused was represented by yet another impersonator, Peter Ngeri Ouma.

After a heated exchange with the prosecution, Ouma admitted that he lacked a valid Certificate of Practice.

Senior Principal Magistrate Omwansa Benard ordered police officers to eject Ouma from the courtroom and take his statement.

“You don’t have the audience without the certificate,” the Magistrate ruled, making it clear that the law will not entertain imposters.

The three accused were released on a Ksh.50,000 bond, with the case set for mention on November 13th, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Law Society of Kenya Kisii Branch vowed to keep up the pressure.

“These masqueraders are everywhere - not just in cybercafes. They’re collecting money and tarnishing the names of our judicial officers,” the LSK warned.





The Kenyan DAILY POST