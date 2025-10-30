Blow to former Kenya 7s rugby player, ALEX OLABA, as High Court upholds 6-year jail sentence for attempted murder







Thursday, October 30, 2025 - Once a rising star in Kenya’s rugby scene, Alex Olaba, now finds himself on the wrong side of history.

The High Court has upheld his six-year prison sentence for attempting to murder a key witness in an assault case - a dramatic twist in a saga that has gripped the nation since 2018.

Olaba, who played for the Kenya Sevens team, was initially convicted alongside fellow player, Frank Wanyama, for assaulting a woman in a case that sparked widespread public debate.

While out on bail pending appeal, Olaba’s troubles deepened.

In 2021, he was arrested for plotting to eliminate a prosecution witness - an act that involved recorded conversations and a Ksh.10,000 down payment to a man he believed was a hitman.

Unbeknownst to him, the “hitman” was an undercover police officer.

The High Court found the evidence compelling, citing detailed discussions between Olaba and intermediaries.

“PW2 met PW3 and discussed the commission of the offence, which had been previously discussed with the appellant,” the judge noted.

The court also affirmed that Olaba’s submissions and mitigation had been fairly considered during sentencing.

On May 24th, 2023, Olaba was sentenced to six years for conspiracy to commit murder and two years for interfering with judicial proceedings, terms to run concurrently.

The Kenyan DAILY POST