Bishop reveals the shocking reason a white priest refused to baptize late RAILA ODINGA during BABA’s funeral







Sunday, October 19, 2025 - During the funeral service of former Prime Minister Raila Amollo Odinga in Bondo, Siaya County, Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Bondo Diocese Bishop, Rev. David Hillington Kodia, shared a little-known chapter of Raila’s spiritual journey.

Speaking on Sunday, October 19th, Bishop Kodia revealed that Raila was once denied baptism by a white priest who objected to his name, which lacked a conventional Christian name.

According to Kodia, the priest refused to baptize Raila because his father had named him Raila Amolo Odinga instead of choosing a name like John or David.

It took the intervention of the Archbishop of Canterbury for Raila to be baptized into the Anglican Church.

“Raila was a faithful member of the Anglican Church,” Kodia said.

“He was baptized under controversial circumstances, and later confirmed as a full member after visiting Archbishop Justin Welby in Canterbury.”

Kodia added that Raila’s confirmation granted him the right to partake in Holy Communion.

He also noted Raila’s deep ties to the Bondo Diocese and Nyamira Parish, describing his death as a profound loss to the church community.

The funeral drew high-profile attendees including President William Ruto, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and other dignitaries.

Raila was laid to rest at the Kang’o Kajaramogi Mausoleum beside his father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, and son, Fidel Odinga, in a private ceremony, with only 500 guests permitted at the gravesite.

Raila passed away on Wednesday, October 15th, at the age of 80, following a cardiac arrest during a morning walk at an Ayurvedic treatment facility in India.

The Kenyan DAILY POST