Bishop reveals the shocking reason a white priest refused to baptize late RAILA ODINGA during BABA’s funeral

Sunday, October 19,
2025 - During the funeral service of former Prime Minister Raila Amollo
Odinga in Bondo, Siaya County, Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Bondo Diocese
Bishop, Rev. David Hillington Kodia, shared a little-known chapter of Raila’s
spiritual journey.
Speaking on Sunday, October 19th, Bishop Kodia
revealed that Raila was once denied baptism by a white priest who objected to
his name, which lacked a conventional Christian name.
According to Kodia, the priest refused to baptize Raila
because his father had named him Raila Amolo Odinga instead of choosing a name
like John or David.
It took the intervention of the Archbishop of Canterbury for
Raila to be baptized into the Anglican Church.
“Raila was a faithful member of the Anglican Church,” Kodia
said.
“He was baptized under controversial circumstances, and
later confirmed as a full member after visiting Archbishop Justin Welby in
Canterbury.”
Kodia added that Raila’s confirmation granted him the right
to partake in Holy Communion.
He also noted Raila’s deep ties to the Bondo Diocese and
Nyamira Parish, describing his death as a profound loss to the church
community.
The funeral drew high-profile attendees including President
William Ruto, retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Nigerian President
Olusegun Obasanjo, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and other
dignitaries.
Raila was laid to rest at the Kang’o Kajaramogi Mausoleum
beside his father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, and son, Fidel Odinga, in a private
ceremony, with only 500 guests permitted at the gravesite.
Raila passed away on Wednesday, October 15th, at the
age of 80, following a cardiac arrest during a morning walk at an Ayurvedic
treatment facility in India.
