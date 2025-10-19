CS MURKOMEN pays emotional tribute to RAILA ODINGA and reveals how he mentored him during early political career - “Raila held my hand”







Sunday, October 19, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen delivered a heartfelt tribute to the late Raila Odinga, reflecting on the personal mentorship he received from the former Prime Minister during his early days in politics.

Speaking ahead of Raila’s burial at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) in Bondo on Sunday, October 19th, 2025, Murkomen described Raila as a guiding force who helped shape his understanding of leadership and public service.

“It is personal to me,” Murkomen said.

“In my younger political career, Raila held my hand and helped me appreciate devolution.”

“That paved the way for my Senate run.”

He emphasized that their relationship went beyond political rivalry, praising Raila’s commitment to building leaders across party lines.

Murkomen credited Raila with instilling in him the values of service, sacrifice, and integrity in public office.

The funeral ceremony, attended by thousands of mourners and dignitaries, was marked by full military honours.

Murkomen acknowledged the logistical challenges of organizing the event, noting that it was not part of the official Government calendar.

He praised the efforts of security teams and organizers, and commended Raila’s supporters for their discipline and cooperation throughout the mourning period.

“This event’s success is thanks to their unity and respect,” he added.

Raila Odinga passed away on Wednesday, October 15th, following a cardiac arrest during a morning walk at an Ayurvedic facility in India.

He was laid to rest at the Kang’o Kajaramogi Mausoleum beside his father and son in a private ceremony.

