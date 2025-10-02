A matatu driver filmed overtaking recklessly at night, days after a tragic crash killed 14 family members along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway (VIDEO)







Thursday, October 2, 2025 - Just days after a tragic accident involving a PSV vehicle claimed the lives of 14 family members along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway, another matatu driver has been caught on camera driving recklessly along a busy highway at night.

The video, captured by a concerned motorist, shows the matatu driver attempting to overtake dangerously along a poorly lit highway, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision.

Kenyans online have condemned the driver’s actions, with many pointing to the recent horrific crash as a reminder of the deadly consequences of such recklessness.

Road safety campaigners have also renewed calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws, noting that rogue PSV drivers continue to put innocent lives at risk.

This comes as the country continues to mourn the 14 family members who perished in the grisly accident just days ago, with Kenyans demanding urgent action to restore sanity on the roads.

