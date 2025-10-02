BUSTED! Woman caught with stolen fish stashed in her undergarments at a market in Mombasa (VIDEO)







Thursday, October 2, 2025 - Drama unfolded at a busy market in Mombasa after a woman was caught red-handed attempting to smuggle stolen fish by stashing them inside her undergarments.

Her suspicious movements attracted the attention of hawk-eyed traders, who confronted her in front of shocked onlookers.

Upon inspection, several pieces of fish were pulled out from her clothing, leaving the crowd gasping in disbelief.

The bizarre incident was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media, sparking endless jokes and memes from Kenyans online.

While some netizens laughed at the unusual hiding spot, others condemned the act, saying it was both unhygienic and disrespectful to honest traders struggling to make a living.

Watch the video.

Stealing fish in Mombasa pic.twitter.com/r1TuSXbWqZ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 2, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST