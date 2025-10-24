Amedunga Mkuki!!! Is Governor KENNETH LUSAKA planning to inherit MAMA IDA? What he did at RAILA’s Opoda farm has left netizens talking (VIDEO)

Friday, October 24, 2025 - Social media is on fire
after a video surfaced showing Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka performing
what many have described as a ritual during his visit to Raila
Odinga’s Opoda Farm in Bondo on Wednesday.
In the video, Lusaka is seen pinning an arrow (mkuki) outside
Raila’s home before entering to condole with the family, an act that has
set tongues wagging online.
Many online users have interpreted the gesture as a traditional
sign of inheritance, with some cheekily claiming that the Governor was
symbolically declaring his interest to inherit Mama Ida after Raila’s
passing.
Interestingly, after leaving the house, Lusaka retrieved
the arrow, further fueling speculation and endless debate online.
"Sasa yeye ndiye bwana. Mimi some tribes kuoleka uko
zii,” one lady commented.
“Hapa iko kugongewa ukiona mkuki nje,” another user
joked.
Whether it was a genuine cultural expression or something
deeper, the video has sparked curiosity.
Watch the video below that has caused a heated debate
online.
Amedunga Mkuki!!! pic.twitter.com/GXn4nGMIa2— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 25, 2025
