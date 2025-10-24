Amedunga Mkuki!!! Is Governor KENNETH LUSAKA planning to inherit MAMA IDA? What he did at RAILA’s Opoda farm has left netizens talking (VIDEO)







Friday, October 24, 2025 - Social media is on fire after a video surfaced showing Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka performing what many have described as a ritual during his visit to Raila Odinga’s Opoda Farm in Bondo on Wednesday.

In the video, Lusaka is seen pinning an arrow (mkuki) outside Raila’s home before entering to condole with the family, an act that has set tongues wagging online.

Many online users have interpreted the gesture as a traditional sign of inheritance, with some cheekily claiming that the Governor was symbolically declaring his interest to inherit Mama Ida after Raila’s passing.

Interestingly, after leaving the house, Lusaka retrieved the arrow, further fueling speculation and endless debate online.

"Sasa yeye ndiye bwana. Mimi some tribes kuoleka uko zii,” one lady commented.

“Hapa iko kugongewa ukiona mkuki nje,” another user joked.

Whether it was a genuine cultural expression or something deeper, the video has sparked curiosity.

Watch the video below that has caused a heated debate online.

The Kenyan DAILY POST