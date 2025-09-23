Was RUTH WANJIRU KABARI killed by her husband and her death disguised as an accident? SHOCKING revelations as the family demands justice







Tuesday, September 23, 2025 - The tragic and suspicious death of Ruth Wanjiru Kabari, a 32-year-old mother of three, has left her family reeling and demanding answers from authorities.

What was initially reported as a fatal road accident at the gates of Lanet Police Station in Nakuru on August 10th, 2025, has raised serious questions about foul play, with allegations pointing to a cover-up by corrupt officers to shield her allegedly abusive husband.

According to eyewitness accounts and family statements, the incident unfolded around 4 a.m on a quiet Sunday morning.

Ruth, who had endured years of reported domestic abuse from her husband, John Kabari, was in the couple’s vehicle with him at the time.

Shockingly, the vehicle showed no signs of involvement in a collision - it was found neatly parked at the entrance to the police station, as if the couple had just arrived.

Police reports claim that Ruth, in a moment of desperation, jumped from the still-moving vehicle and was struck by an unidentified motorist speeding past.

In an even stranger twist, her husband was also reportedly hit by the same mystery vehicle, sustaining minor injuries.

No other vehicles were present at the scene, and the “unknown motorist” has yet to be identified or apprehended, despite the station’s proximity and the early hour.

“This doesn’t add up,” said Ruth’s elder brother, Peter Mwangi, speaking to reporters outside the family home in Nakuru’s Milimani Estate.

“Ruth was terrified of her husband. Neighbors had called the police multiple times over the abuse. Why would she jump out like that? And how convenient that their car is untouched, parked right there, and the police are just steps away?”

Ruth’s family has long been vocal about the physical and emotional torment she suffered at John’s hands.

Court records from Nakuru Magistrate’s Court show at least two prior protection orders issued against him in 2023 and 2024, both violated within months.

Friends described Ruth as a vibrant teacher at a local primary school, whose spirit had been eroded by the violence.

The timing of the incident is particularly damning.

Hours before the alleged accident, neighbors reported hearing screams from the couple’s home and seeing John dragging Ruth toward their car around 3 a.m.

The vehicle then appeared at Lanet Police Station - ironically, a place where Ruth had sought refuge in the past.

Family members now allege the entire scene was “staged” to frame the death as an accident, absolving John of murder charges.

“The police at Lanet are known for taking bribes,” Mwangi claimed.

“They arrived on scene, took John’s statement without questioning him, and rushed the body to the mortuary before we could even get there. No investigation, no CCTV footage reviewed - nothing.”

John Kabari, 38, a local businessman, has denied any wrongdoing.

In a brief statement through his lawyer, he described the event as a “tragic mishap” and expressed grief over his wife’s death.

He remains free, with no charges.

Via Francis Gaitho